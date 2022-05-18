Red Sox vs. Astros lineups: After all that, they can still win the series

The Red Sox, aching from a historically bad Nathan Eovaldi start, look to rebound to win the series behind Nick Pivetta tonight at Fenway Park (6:10 p.m., NESN).

Oof. That was bad. The good news is that Nick Pivetta is on the mound today, and his recent results have been lovely. There’s an open question as to whether or not he’s been facing easy opponents, but we’ll know the answer to that question soon enough: As we learned anew last night, the Astros will pound you into outer space, befitting their name, if given the chance.

Or maybe the Sox can return the favor against Luis García, who’s the best of the approximately 25 Luis Garcías currently in MLB and the minors. If they do, it’ll be behind a lineup that features Franchy Cordero in right field instead of Jackie Bradley Jr., which means Project: Hit The Ball has been activated.

On the Houston side, everyone’s favorite player, Alex Bregman, gets the day off. Shame.