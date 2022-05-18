Red Sox Minor Lines: Ceddane Rafaela hits for the cycle

Worcester W 4-3

Jarren Duran, CF: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 K Jeter Downs, SS: 3-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 2 SB, 1 E Triston Casas, 1B: 1-2, 1 BB, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, RF: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI Ryan Fitzgerald, LF: 2-3, 1 RBI Jonathan Araúz, 2B: 1-4, 1 2B Ronaldo Hernández, C: 0-4, 3 K, 1 E

Josh Winckowski (SP): 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K (79 pitches0 Andrew Politi (W): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (17 pitches) Kaleb Ort (SV): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (7 pitches)

We’ll start with the bad news, which was top prospect Casas’ removal from this game. The first baseman rolled his ankle, and after trying to stay in the game he was eventually removed. Fortunately, Alex Speier says it was precautionary, which leaves some room for optimism. Otherwise, this was a good night for Worcester, who snapped a rough 10-game losing streak behind a great effort from Winckowski. Between him and Connor Seabold, along with the promotion of Brayan Bello, there is a lot of fun stuff happening in this Worcester rotation. He and Seabold in particular are names to keep an eye on as they’re both pushing their way to the majors the next time another arm is needed.

Portland W 6-2

David Hamilton, 2B: 0-5, 4 K Nick Sogard, 3B: 0-0, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 SB Devlin Granberg, CF: 1-4, 1 3B, 2 K Izzy Wilson, RF: 0-2, 3 BB, 2 R Christian Koss, SS: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K Hudson Potts, 1B: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 4 RBI, 2 K

Chris Murphy (SP; W): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K (82 pitches) Jacob Wallace: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (36 pitches) Frank German: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (21 pitches)

Speaking of hot starting pitchers, Murphy may not be all that far away from pitching himself into the Worcester rotation himself. The lefty is on a hell of a run for Portland, now lowering his ERA down to 1.95 on the season while striking out 47 batters in 37 innings of work. The control has been even more impressive. This was always the big concern for Murphy, but while it hasn’t been great it hasn’t been a consistent issue. This gives him four starts with one or zero walks, though in the other four he does have at least three in each of them. Still, it’s an improvement from what we’ve seen in the past, so we’ll take it. Potts also had a big swing in this game, and he’s been hitting for power this year with five homers and a .273 Isolated Power.

Full BreakingT Red Sox Collection Take a look at the entire shirt collection from our friends over at BreakingT, including the one pictured above.

Greenville W 11-6

Nick Yorke, 2B: 2-5, 1 R, 1 CS Tyler McDonough, LF: 2-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 4-5, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI Alex Binelas, 1B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI Matthew Lugo, SS: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 SB Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 1-3, 1 BB Joe Davis, DH: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Yusniel Padron-Artiles (SP; W): 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K (92 pitches)

This was an explosion for the Greenville offense, and of course we have to start with Rafaela, who hit for the cycle in this game. He was the talk of the system early in the season as he came out of the gates firing, but he’s fallen out of the spotlight a bit of late for being merely good instead of great. Well this was a great night, and his OPS on the season is now .920 to go with his eight homers. The power in particular has been a big surprise as it had never really been a major part of his game, but with that, his speed, and ability to play outstanding outfield defense he could be the big riser in the system this season.

Salem L 4-11

Eddinson Paulino, CF: 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 SB Brainer Bonaci, 2B: 0-5 Marcelo Mayer, SS: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 2 K Blaze Jordan, 3B: 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Eduardo Lopez, LF: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K Yorberto Mejicano, C: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 E

Felix Cepeda (SP): 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 K (54 pitches)

Not a whole lot to say about this one, with some hot hitters having a rough start to their week, which is a thing that happens in baseball. I will point out, though, that Mayer now has 10 doubles on the season. He’s played in 16 games. That is all.

Player of the Day: Ceddanne Rafaela

Player of the Day Tracker