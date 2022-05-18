Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Xander Bogaerts, Triston Casas

There has been a lot of talk of late about what the Red Sox will and should do with Garrett Whitlock and his role moving forward this season. Alex Cora talked about it prior to Tuesday’s game, and at least for now he’s not making any changes, keeping the young righty in his rotation. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Elsewhere in the rotation, it seems like Michael Wacha should be able to return as soon as he is eligible on May 20, when the Red Sox will be hosting the Mariners. (MLB.com)

While Tuesday’s game was atrocious to watch, Monday was a fun night, with the exclamation point coming from Xander Bogaerts with all of Fenway showing their support. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

With Bobby Dalbec’s struggles continuing, more playing time is being given to Franchy Cordero, who continues to make the most of it. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

As if Tuesday’s game wasn’t bad enough, down in Worcester Triston Casas was removed after rolling an ankle. (Scott Neville; NESN)