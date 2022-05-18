OTM Open Thread 5/18: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Nathan Eovaldi’s home run issues sure caught up with him all at once. The last game of the series between the Red Sox and Houston Astros starts at 6:10 PM ET. At least the Seattle Mariners are coming to town next. Maybe that’ll go better. Meanwhile, there is some day baseball to enjoy today, including MLBTV’s free game of the day between the Rays and Tigers starting at 1:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.