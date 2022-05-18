 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 5/18: It is Wednesday

Slightly early start

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. Nathan Eovaldi’s home run issues sure caught up with him all at once. The last game of the series between the Red Sox and Houston Astros starts at 6:10 PM ET. At least the Seattle Mariners are coming to town next. Maybe that’ll go better. Meanwhile, there is some day baseball to enjoy today, including MLBTV’s free game of the day between the Rays and Tigers starting at 1:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...