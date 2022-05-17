Red Sox vs. Astros lineups: There’s no place like home!

First off, a note to regular readers of these lineups who, for whatever reason, rely on me to faithfully relay each night’s slate. I’m sorry! I wrote yesterday’s game as if it was happening in Houston because I saw the Sox starting a Monday series in Houston the day after a Sunday finale in Texas and missed the considerable number of signs that I was wrong. On top of that, the boss man, who usually tells me when I’m wrong, was out for the day. I’m an idiot! Good thing I’m not an actual beat reporter, or I’d have been VERY confused when no one else showed up to the stadium. Anyhow, to today’s (probably) correct lineups...

The Red Sox can make it two in a row over the mighty Astros behind Nathan Eovaldi tonight at Fenway Park (7:10, NESN, TBS out-of-market).

Eovaldi has put up strong numbers this year, boasting a 3.15 ERA, but the underlying stats aren’t quite as pretty — he leads the league in homers allowed, with 9. That’s scary news against the likes of the Astros, or it would be if anything scared Nasty Nate.

The Sox roll out the same lineup and batting order as yesterday except behind the plate, where Kevin Plawecki gets the start. For the Astros, things are largely the same, with Providence native Jeremy Peña getting the start at shortstop.

Sorry again! But the Sox won, so maybe... you’re welcome?