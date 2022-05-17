OTM Open Thread 5/17: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. How about that rain last night? If only they stopped things after five innings….anyway the Red Sox and Houston Astros try again at 7:10 PM ET. There are also a few day games on the docket for this afternoon, including the MLBTV free game of the day between the Mets and Cardinals starting at 3:10 PM ET. And at 8:30 PMET the Celtics take on the Miami Heat to start the Eastern Conference Finals in their push towards a championship. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.