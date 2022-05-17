Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Michael Wacha, Tyler Danish

With the Celtics advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, continuing an incredible turnaround after looking lost for the first half of the season, the Red Sox are hoping to pull of a similar feat. Alex Cora isn’t going to shy away from the comparisons. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

There has been a lot of talk of late about the contract situation for Xander Bogaerts, which of course makes sense as he’s almost certain to hit free agency at the end of the year. That said, he’s indicated he’s willing to negotiate in-season, and the Red Sox should take advantage of that. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Michael Wacha is trying to work his way back from injury, as he’s eligible to return this weekend against the Mariners. He threw a simulated game on Monday. (Scott Neville; NESN)

Chad Jennings goes through some thoughts after a relatively successful weekend for the Red Sox. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

These days Tyler Danish is carving out a role in Boston’s bullpen, but it wasn’t too long ago that he was considering quitting baseball altogether. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)