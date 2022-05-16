Game 35 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Astros

The Red Sox were unable to complete a sweep over the Rangers on Sunday, dropping the series finale 7-1 against old friend Martín Pérez, but on the positive side they did finally get a series win, the first since their second series of the season. Now they’ll look to make it two in a row, but will have a challenge in front of them in the Astros. Things kick off tonight with Garrett Whitlock taking on Jake Odorizzi. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 1-7

How to Watch

You can watch locally on cable on NESN. MLB Network has the feed for out-of-market viewers.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Today in History

Minor Lines

Pre-Cap Pod

Whitlock should be in the pen

Polls on umpiring

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.