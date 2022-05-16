The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Rangers, Previewing the Astros

Welcome back to another episode of The Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series as well as a preview of whatever is next to come for the Boston Red Sox. On Sunday, the Red Sox finished up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Rangers, even with the new flashy additions of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, find themselves dead last in the American League West, and Boston took care of business for two out of three.

The Red Sox sent Nick Pivetta out to the bump, and he absolutely shined. The line for Pivetta’s night was seven innings, one run, three hits, one walk and four strikeouts. The Red Sox couldn’t have asked for more from pretty much their fourth starter. Kutter Crawford came in and finished off the final two innings before being optioned on Saturday. The Red Sox offense exploded for seven runs on 10 hits, and every starter, aside from Jackie Bradley Jr., had a hit. Red Sox won 7-1.

Rich Hill looked to continue the trend of solid starting pitching for the Red Sox, and did just that, pitching six innings, giving up seven hits, two earned runs, no walks and four strikeouts. Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Barnes and Jake Diekman each pitched scoreless frames in relief as well. The offense was once again dynamite, collecting 14 hits, again with everyone but one starter (this time Trevor Story) having at least one. Rafael Devers, Franchy Cordero, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez, Bobby Dalbec and Bradley each had multiple hits. The Red Sox would go on to win 11-3.

The final game of the series saw old friend Martín Pérez on the mound. Pérez has been having a fine season thus far, and continued that into the final game of the series. The Red Sox offense was stung by Pérez, leaving 17 men on base and only scraping together a single run. Rafael Devers had three hits in the game, and other than that, the offense was stagnant. The final game was also a bullpen game, with Austin Davis pitching the first two innings, and throwing up zeroes. Tanner Houck came in, gave up a run in three innings, but it was Ryan Brasier who was the nail in the coffin. Brasier gave up four runs in a single inning. Tyler Danish finished up the pitching, giving up two runs in two innings. The Red Sox would lose the final game by a score of 7-1.

Up next for the Red Sox is a three-game set back at home against Houston.