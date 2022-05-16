OTM Open Thread 5/16: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Red Sox didn’t get the sweep and once again Ryan Brasier was on the mound. And the Houston Astros are in town. The easy part of the schedule is over again. The Red Sox take on the Astros at 7:10 PM ET. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound to take on Jake Odorizzi. The Celtics won their series so maybe a bit of Boston luck will carry over? Talk about what to want and be good to one another.