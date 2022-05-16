Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Ryan Brasier, Connor Seabold

One of the big questions and storylines hanging over the Red Sox this season is what happens with Xander Bogaerts, who has an opt-out at the end of this season that he will all but certainly use. He’s just trying to stay in the moment. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

We can’t pin Sunday’s loss to the Rangers on just one person, but there’s no doubt the game shifted when Ryan Brasier entered. It might be time to reevaluate his role on this roster. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Christopher Smith has an update on some Red Sox pitchers the team is awaiting to return. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

There’s a chance they could use some starting pitching help in the meantime, and Connor Seabold continues to make his case for Worcester. The prospect had another stellar outing on Sunday. (MLB.com)

R.J. Anderson looks at the question of whether or not the Red Sox should call up Triston Casas. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

The Reds combined to allow no hits against the Pirates on Sunday. They still lost, because they’re the Reds. (Mitchell Clark; RedReporter)