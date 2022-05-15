Red Sox Minor Lines: Another Nicholas Northcut homer

Worcester L 5-9

Jarren Duran, CF: 1-5, 1 K Jeter Downs, SS: 1-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 K Triston Casas, 1B: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI Rob Refsnyder, DH: 1-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Ryan Fitzgerald, RF: 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K Connor Wong, C: 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K Christin Stewart, LF: 3-5, 2 K Jonathan Araúz, 2B: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R

Carlos Martínez (SP; L): 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 4 K (74 pitches) Kaleb Ort: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (22 pitches)

It’s not been a great start for Martínez in his Red Sox career. It was a largely risk-free move on a minor-league deal, but I am a bit puzzled as to why they have him in a starting role. I’m not really expecting any value to come from this in any role, but if there is going to be some I’d expect it in relief, where he most recently had success in the majors. It’s only been two starts here so I doubt they’ll give up on starting just yet, but given the sample we have of him in recent years as well, I just can’t see this working as a starter.

Portland W 5-4

David Hamilton, SS: 1-3, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI Nick Sogard, 2B: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Devlin Granberg, CF: 1-3, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 SB

Victor Santos (SP; W): 5.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K (91 pitches) Andrew Politi (SV): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (14 pitches)

This Portland lineup has really been Hamilton and Granberg all year long, and it was no difference in this win. Hamilton isn’t really known for his power as he’s more of a contact and speed guy, but he’s now got four homers and is showing some sneaky pop. As someone who looks like a future bench player, he can raise that ceiling a bit if he can show 10-15 homer power. As for Granberg, he’s just been an on-base machine. After reaching three times on Saturday, he’s now hitting .329/.469/.487. At 26 years old, he should probably get a chance in Worcester at some point this summer to see if that bat can continue to produce moving up the ladder.

Greenville W 11-10

Nick Yorke, 2B: 1-6, 2 RBI, 2 K Tyler McDonough, LF: 2-5, 2 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 0-5, 1 BB, 3 K Alex Binelas, 1B: 1-5, 1 R, 2 K Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 3-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Stephen Scott, DH: 1-2, 1 2B, 3 BB, 2 R, 3 RBI

Shane Drohan (SP): 3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K (78 pitches) Casey Cobb: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (23 pitches)

Stand down everyone. Northcut finally hit another home run, breaking a long two-day streak without hitting one, the first time he’d gone so long since April 23 and 24. He now has a whopping 14 homers on the season, which ties him with Cardinals Double-A outfielder Moisés Gómez for the most in all of affiliated minor-league ball. In the month of May, he has an absolutely absurd .489 Isolated Power in the month of May, with seven homers in 11 games. Ho hum.

Salem W 5-4 (F/11)

Eddinson Paulino, 3B: 1-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI Brainer Bonaci, SS: 3-5, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 K Tyler Miller, 1B: 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB Eduardo Lopez, CF: 1-5, 1 RBI, 3 K

Tyler Uberstine (SP): 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 8 K (77 pitches)

We haven’t really talked about Uberstine this year, but he deserves a look at what he’s done six starts into the season. While he probably profiles better as a reliever long-term, he’s certainly pitching well enough to stick in this role for the time being. Over 27 innings of work this season, he’s got a perfectly even 3.00 ERA, striking out 27 while walking only eight. He’s certainly one of the early surprises of last summer’s draft, having been selected in the 19th round. We should also shout out Bonaci, who missed some time in April but is getting into a rhythm now. He’s got five hits over his last two games, and on the season he’s now hitting .303/.444/.382.

Player of the Day: Nicholas Northcut

Player of the Day Tracker