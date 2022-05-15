Today in Red Sox History: May 15

Today in OTM History

Today in Red Sox History

2003: The Red Sox sell out Fenway Park, something they would do every game (according to them, anyway) for the next decade for the longest sellout streak in league history.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 55th birthday to John Smoltz, who is in the Hall of Fame, mostly for his time with the Braves, but did spend a lackluster half-season in Boston in the final year of his career back in 2009.

Happy 42nd birthday to Josh Beckett, who was the ace of the championship 2007 team, and while his tenure didn’t end in the greatest fashion he will always be remembered for one of the greatest postseason runs in team history.

Happy 26th birthday to Alex Verdugo, who is obviously currently a starting outfielder for the Red Sox.

