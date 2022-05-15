Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Verdugo, Rich Hill, Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox might be down but don’t consider them out. Thank you expanded playoffs! (Pete Abraham; Boston Globe)

The Red Sox made some roster moves prior to the game on Saturday. Rich Hill makes his return. Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment, and Kutter Crawford gets demoted and returns to Triple-A Worcester, but as a starter. (MLB.com)

One of the most exciting young players in baseball, Ronald Acuña Jr., got the best news after an MRI on his groin on Saturday. (Mark Bowman; MLB.com)

Alex Verdugo missed Saturday’s game with a contusion on his right foot. Good news though? His X-ray was negative. (Christopher Smith; Mass Live)

This season has lacked offense, and it could be because of the baseball. Chelsea Janes discuss many changes to the most important piece of equipment, the ball itself. (Chelsea Janes; Washington Post)

Kumar Rocker was a first-round pick in 2021 but did not sign with the New York Mets. He signed a deal with the Tri-City ValleyCats looking to build up his résumé prior to the draft this summer. (Associated Press)