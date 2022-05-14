 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Sox at Rangers lineups: Time to hit the Otto

Rich Hill is on the mound tonight in Texas as the Sox look to win their second (!) straight game.

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Every photo of Rich Hill throwing looks precisely like this, it’s magic.
The Red Sox, fresh off a rare drama-free win that no one saw because the Celtics were on, will look to make it two victories in a row tonight in Texas behind Rich Hill (7:05 p.m., NESN).

They’ll face Glenn Otto, who will be making his 10th career start and 4th of this season. Drafted by the Yankees (BOO!) in 2017, Otto sports a 3.14 ERA on the year, but the underlying numbers aren’t as kind. They’re not terrible, just average. Same story with Hill, who’s sitting in a 2.86 ERA but with an expected one about a full run higher, but we won’t argue. It rules!

The Rangers are, as they were yesterday, led by offseason additions Marcus Semien and Corey Seagar, but I didn’t write that lineup post so I get to mention it now. The Red Sox give Dugie the day off, but the rest is as expected. Go Sox.

Game 33 at Rangers

Lineup spot Red Sox Rangers
1 Enrique Hernández, CF Eli White, CF
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Marcus Semien, 2B
3 J.D. Martinez, DH Corey Seager, SS
4 Xander Bogaerts, SS Jonah Heim, DH
5 Trevor Story, 2B Nick Solak, LF
6 Franchy Cordero, LF Andy Ibáñez, 1B
7 Christian Vázquez, C Kole Calhoun, RF
8 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Sam Huff, C
9 Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Charlie Culberson, 3B
SP Rich Hill, LHP Glenn Otto, RHP

