Red Sox at Rangers lineups: Time to hit the Otto

The Red Sox, fresh off a rare drama-free win that no one saw because the Celtics were on, will look to make it two victories in a row tonight in Texas behind Rich Hill (7:05 p.m., NESN).
They’ll face Glenn Otto, who will be making his 10th career start and 4th of this season. Drafted by the Yankees (BOO!) in 2017, Otto sports a 3.14 ERA on the year, but the underlying numbers aren’t as kind. They’re not terrible, just average. Same story with Hill, who’s sitting in a 2.86 ERA but with an expected one about a full run higher, but we won’t argue. It rules!
The Rangers are, as they were yesterday, led by offseason additions Marcus Semien and Corey Seagar, but I didn’t write that lineup post so I get to mention it now. The Red Sox give Dugie the day off, but the rest is as expected. Go Sox.
Game 33 at Rangers
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rangers
|1
|Enrique Hernández, CF
|Eli White, CF
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Marcus Semien, 2B
|3
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Corey Seager, SS
|4
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Jonah Heim, DH
|5
|Trevor Story, 2B
|Nick Solak, LF
|6
|Franchy Cordero, LF
|Andy Ibáñez, 1B
|7
|Christian Vázquez, C
|Kole Calhoun, RF
|8
|Bobby Dalbec, 1B
|Sam Huff, C
|9
|Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
|Charlie Culberson, 3B
|SP
|Rich Hill, LHP
|Glenn Otto, RHP
