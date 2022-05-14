Red Sox at Rangers lineups: Time to hit the Otto

The Red Sox, fresh off a rare drama-free win that no one saw because the Celtics were on, will look to make it two victories in a row tonight in Texas behind Rich Hill (7:05 p.m., NESN).

They’ll face Glenn Otto, who will be making his 10th career start and 4th of this season. Drafted by the Yankees (BOO!) in 2017, Otto sports a 3.14 ERA on the year, but the underlying numbers aren’t as kind. They’re not terrible, just average. Same story with Hill, who’s sitting in a 2.86 ERA but with an expected one about a full run higher, but we won’t argue. It rules!

The Rangers are, as they were yesterday, led by offseason additions Marcus Semien and Corey Seagar, but I didn’t write that lineup post so I get to mention it now. The Red Sox give Dugie the day off, but the rest is as expected. Go Sox.