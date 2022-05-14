Today in Red Sox History: May 14

Today in OTM History

2021: Bobby Dalbec hits a clutch home run in Red Sox win; A reminder that he can connect, even when he’s struggling.

2020: What if the Red Sox didn’t trade Anthony Rizzo?; One of the best what-ifs from recent Red Sox history.

2019: A 17-strikeout day for Chris Sale; And yet, still a loss for the Red Sox.

2017: Looking back on the Mother’s Day Miracle; Up there with the great regular season Red Sox games of my life.

2015: How the Red Sox can improve; They did end up getting better as the year went along, though still finished in last place.

2014: Red Sox believe in Mookie Betts switching to the outfield; They were right, it turns out.

2013: Is Rafael Devers the next big Red Sox prospect?; Yes. Yes he is.

Today in Red Sox History

2008: After making a catch on a Kevin Millar line drive, Manny Ramirez takes a moment to high-five a fan in Baltimore before getting the ball back in to complete a double play. An all-time Manny moment.

1965: Carl Yastrzemski hits for the cycle, and adds a second home run on top of it. They Red Sox still managed to lose.

1940: Jimmie Foxx hits a mammoth home run that is believed to be the longest ever hit at Comiskey Park in Detroit.

Today in Red Sox birthdays

Happy 80th birthday to Tony Pérez, a Hall of Famer whose best years came with the Reds but who played in Boston for a few years towards the end of his long career, including in 1980 when he received some down-ballot MVP love.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.