OTM Open Thread 5/14: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! It’s the weekend and the Sox looked…like we thought they would in the spring. Nick Pivetta was solid and the bats had his back. Game 2 of the weekend starts at 7:05 PM ET. It’ll be hot outside but cool in that air conditioned stadium. Before that you can catch a matinee of the Bruins and Hurricanes playing the deciding seventh game of their series. Who will advance? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.