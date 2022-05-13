Red Sox vs. Rangers Lineups: Traveling to Texas

Wednesday was a pretty awful day to be a Boston sports fan. On the same night that the Celtics blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead to the Bucks in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Red Sox blew a three-run lead of their own and got walked-off by the Braves. Oh yeah, and then the Bruins got pummeled, 5-1 by the Hurricanes the previous night (though they made up for it Thursday).

The Sox and Celtics play again tonight and I’d be lying if I told you that I’m at all optimistic about how either of those teams will do. Still, I will continue to claw my eyes out and sprout gray hairs while watching them on multiple screens. Can’t wait.

The Red Sox got an extra day to savor the bitter taste of their brutal loss to the Braves and used it to travel to Arlington, Texas, where they’ll kick off a three-game set against the Rangers with Nick Pivetta on the hill to take on Dane Dunning for the Rangers. Boston has the normal crew out there, with Franchy Cordero at first against the righty.

First pitch tonight is scheduled for 8:10 pm. Here’s how the Sox and Rangers will lineup.