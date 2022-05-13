Today in Red Sox History: May 13

Today in OTM History

2021: Flipping the script on bat flips; Always flip the bat. Always.

2020: An alternate history for the 2013 draft; I guess you could say that first rounder didn’t work out.

2019: Dustin Pedroia suffers a setback in his rehab; This was basically the point where it became clear that we probably weren’t going to see Pedroia, at least as we remembered him, again.

2018: The end of the line for Brian Johnson?; I whiffed on this one, with Johnson playing a quietly important role for that historically great 2018 team.

2016: Brian Butterfield making the infield defense work; Hm, can we get him back?

2013: Cubs planning to target Ellsbury in free agency; I don’t think they regret missing out.

Today in Red Sox History

2007: Trailing 5-0 heading into the ninth, the Red Sox came all the way back to win with a six-run inning in what is now known as the Mother’s Day Miracle.

1980: In a 10-5 victory over the Twins, Fred Lynn became the 13th player in franchise history to hit for the cycle.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 136th birthday to Larry Gardner, who became the everyday third baseman for the Red Sox in 1910 and had above-average offensive seasons in seven of his eight years as a starter. He’d win three World Series with the Red Sox in the early 1900s.

Happy 72nd birthday to Juan Beniquez, who started his career with the Red Sox in 1971, and after four years with the team he was traded to Texas for future Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.