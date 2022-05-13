The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Braves, Previewing the Rangers

Welcome back to the latest episode of the The Pre-Cap Podcast, your place on the OTM Podcast Network to recap the latest series and look ahead to what’s next on the schedule. This series, against the defending champion Atlanta Braves, the Red Sox played some very good baseball, and once again, some downright terrible baseball. Very on brand for the 2022 season.

The series was short, just a quick two games down in Atlanta. In the first game, Garrett Whitlock took the mound, and while it wasn’t his best effort, lasting just three innings, giving up three runs, striking out five, and uncharacteristically walking four batters, it wasn’t the worst, and there were encouraging moments. Whitlock is a work in progress in the starting role, but it’s a role he should be in nonetheless. Tyler Danish came out of the pen, and pitched two shutout innings, Ryan Brasier, Hansel Robles, and John Schrieber finished off the game. The Red Sox finally had an explosion of offense. Rafael Devers mashed a grand slam in the second inning, where the Red Sox put up a cool six spot against Braves starter, Kyle Wright. The Red Sox would go on to win 9-4.

Game Story

The second and final game had Nathan Eovaldi take the mound, and throw, once again, an extremely effective start. Eovaldi over 6 1⁄ 3 gave up three runs, six hits, one walk and six strikeouts. The Red Sox, again, dropped the ball when it came to the offense, leaving 14 men on base while only scoring three runs. Brasier came in and gave up a 2 run game winning home run. the bullpen, however ineffective for most of 2022, truly wasn't the issue in this game. The Red Sox would lose by a score of 5-3.

Game Story

Up next for the Red Sox is welcoming in the struggling Texas Rangers. The Rangers went out and spent this offseason, adding in Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to the offense, yet, they still find themselves in 5th place in the American League West. Hopefully the Red Sox can get the series win!