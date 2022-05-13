Happy Friday! Or uh good luck, avoid black cats and such. Not exactly the best day to hope for a winning streak. If you believe in luck, which, baseball players definitely aren’t right. Anyway the Red Sox and Texas Rangers begin their weekend series at 8:05 PM ET. The Celtics and Bucks play the sixth game of their berries at 7:30 PM with the Cs fighting for their lives. Talk about what you want, prepare for a winning streak (maybe?), and be good to one another.
Filed under:
OTM Open Thread 5/13: It is Friday
Friday the 13th…great sign
