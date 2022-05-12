Red Sox Minor Lines: Brayan Bello is on fire

Worcester L 2-3

Jarren Duran, CF: 1-5, 1 R, 3 K Jonathan Araúz, 2B: 0-3, 1 BB Jeter Downs, SS: 0-4, 2 K Triston Casas, 1B: 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 E Rob Refsnyder, DH: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB Ryan Fitzgerald, RF: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Connor Wong, C: 1-4 Jaylin Davis, LF: 1-4, 1 K Yolmer Sánchez, 3B: 2-4, 1 K

Josh Winckowski (SP): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (32 pitches) Taylor Cole: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (27 pitches) Zack Kelly (H): 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (36 pitches) Kaleb Ort (L; BS): 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K (21 pitches)

This was a tough loss for Worcester, whose pitching staff put up a shutout all day until Ort blew it in the ninth, giving up three runs and eventually grabbing the L. The offense didn’t really provide much either. For today I want to focus on Winckowski, though, who left after only 32 pitches. It is not injury related. Instead, it seems the Red Sox recognize they may need some pitching help at some point soon and they’re trying to keep their depth options fresh for if/when that situation arises. With Michael Wacha on the injured list and Rich Hill still on the COVID list, the depth is being tested. Winckowski probably fits better in the short-term (and maybe long-term as well) in relief, but I’ll be interested to see if they give him a shot for a short spot start, especially if they decide they need someone like Tanner Houck in the bullpen. They did, after all, just blow yet another game.

Portland W 4-0

David Hamilton, 2B: 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 K, 1 SB Nick Sogard, LF: 2-4, 1 BB, 1 R Devlin Granberg, CF: 2-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI Pedro Castellanos, 1B: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 K Christian Koss, SS: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS

Brayan Bello (SP; W): 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (89 pitches) Andrew Politi (SV): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (25 pitches)

Bello’s incredible season continues as he just continues to dominate in each and every start. After not allowing a hit through his seven-inning start last time out, he made it into the fourth before giving up his first hit in this game with two outs in that inning. In between hits allowed, he had recorded an absurd 39 outs stretching across three outings. He’s on another level this year, and over his last two starts he’s allowed just an unearned run over 13 innings of work, striking out 10 with four walks. On the season, Bello boasts a 1.60 ERA to go with 42 strikeouts over 33 2⁄ 3 innings. Considering he spent the second half of last season in Double-A as well, he could get an early promotion to Triple-A, maybe within the next month to six weeks. Offensively, Granberg continues his quietly strong year, now up to a .984 OPS, and Hamilton’s now up to 16 stolen bases on the season.

Greenville L 3-4

Nick Yorke, 2B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Tyler McDonough, LF: 1-2, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 2-4, 1 BB, 1 K Alex Binelas, 1B: 0-4, 1 BB, 3 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 0-5, 2 K Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 1-5, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 R

Brendan Cellucci (SP): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (26 pitches) Yusniel Padron-Artiles (L): 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 8 K (88 pitches)

This is interesting for Greenville, who used an opener for this game. I believe that’s the first time a Red Sox affiliate has done that this year. It worked out pretty well, too, so I’ll be interested to see if Greenville or any of the other affiliates keep that going at other times this year or if this was a one-off for whatever reason that may be. Something to keep an eye on. Meanwhile, Yorke’s been really uneven this season and is still looking for something to get him going. Perhaps a late, seventh-inning homer can do the trick. He’s only hitting .239/.327/.370 so far this season, but things have been a bit better in May, at least from a power perspective. He’s slugging .528 this month and all three of his homers have come in the last 10 days.

Salem W 5-4

Eddinson Paulino, SS: 3-4, 1 BB, 2 R Brainer Bonaci, 2B: 0-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 K Blaze Jordan, 1B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI Eduardo Lopez, RF: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Angel Bastardo (SP; W): 5 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 7 K (77 pitches)

This was kind of a bizarre game for the Salem pitching staff, who had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning, but had also allowed two runs and issued seven walks. In all, they only allowed one hit, but still managed to give up four runs. But it’s Jordan who deserves most of our focus as the 2020 third rounder continues to heat up after his slow start. This was his second homer of the year, with his first coming in his very first game of the season back on April 8. He’s now got a nine-game hit streak — that’s every game in May — and has 10 total bases over his last two games. In this month, he is hitting .382/.436/.588, and most encouraging is that he has only five strikeouts in the month as well. It’s easy to forget just how young he is, but he’ll be 19 this entire season. He’s showing that patience is necessary here, and warranted.

Player of the Day: Brayan Bello

Player of the Day Tracker