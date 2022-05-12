Today in Red Sox History: May 12

Today in OTM History

2021: Where does Xander Bogaerts rank among shortstops in the game?; Seems relevant to the conversations around him these days.

2020: Dustin Pedroia takes his spot at second base on the all-time Red Sox club; It’s no small feat.

2017: Mookie Betts is incredible; Even if you are fine with the trade that went down, I think we can all agree on how fun it was to watch Betts during those prime years.

2016: It’s time for David Price to step up; Feels like this a theme for his entire tenure here, though obviously he did at times including the 2018 World Series (I still think he should have been the MVP of that series.)

2014: Jon Lester’s health is a reason to sign him long-term; *Sigh*

Today in Red Sox History

2016: The Red Sox beat the Astros 11-1, making them the first team since 2007 to score double digits in four straight games. They also became the first team since 1930 to also have 14 hits in each of their four straight double digit games.

2000: Pedro Martinez strikes out 15, giving him 32 over a two-start stretch. That tied Luis Tiant (from his time with Cleveland) for the most in a two-start stretch in American League history.

1950: We talked yesterday about Ted Williams and his gesture at a booing crowd. The next day, he issued an apology to the fans.

1948: The first-ever televised game from Fenway Park is played. The Red Sox made it dramatic for the TV audience, with Bobby Doerr walking it off on a three-run homer to cap off a 6-5 victory.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.