Daily Red Sox Links: Kevin Plawecki, Franchy Cordero, John Schreiber

The Red Sox don’t need any help losing baseball games right now, as they can do plenty well at that on their own with the way they are playing. The umpire still helped them out on Wednesday though, blowing an easy ball four call that would have led to a run, instead calling it a strike to end the inning. Kevin Plawecki and co. were, uh, not happy. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

There was some good news from Wednesday night’s game in Atlanta, including Trevor Story finally getting on the board with his first home run of the season, and first in a Red Sox uniform. (Ethan Sands; RedSox.com)

John Schreiber can also be considered a positive as he had yet another strong outing, again facing the meat of the other team’s lineup. He’s earning a longer look in this bullpen. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Alex Cora is also giving more run to Franchy Cordero, who the manager says is looking much improved compared to when we saw him in the bigs a year ago. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

It’s obviously still early, at least in terms of trade conversations, but Jim Bowden ran through some trades he wants to see go down early this year and it includes one Red Sox fans will not like. (Jim Bowden; The Athletic)