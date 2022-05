Happy Thursday! The bats were still back. Trevor Story hit a home run. And the Red Sox are traveling again, this time to Texas for a series against the Rangers, so they get the day off. On MLBTV, the free game is an afternoon tilt between the Mets and Nationals starting at 1:05 PM ET. In the NHL, the Bruins look to stay alive in their playoff series against the Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, and be kind to one another.