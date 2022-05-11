Red Sox at Braves lineups: Does fortune favor the Nate?

The Red Sox can win a second straight game for the first time in what feels like a year when they face the Atlanta Braves tonight behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:20 p.m., NESN).

This team is not out of the woods, and could be facing a difficult road ahead, but for right now, things are finally okay. Sometimes one win is really all it takes. But two wins? That would be something else! Fortunately, Eovaldi is on the mound, and the Garrett Whitlock-Nate the Great 1-2 punch is pretty neat for a team that looked to be short one of their two aces heading into the season. Instead, Whitlock has put up Chris Sale numbers and Eovaldi has actually improved. That’s good! The bad stuff has largely been everything else.

But enough negativity: A win’s a win, and tonight the Sox can get another one against a Braves lineup that’s missing MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr, who gets what appears to be a routine day off. The Sox lineup is identical to yesterday’s except for behind the dish, where Kevin Plawecki gets the start. Win!