Red Sox Minor Lines: Marcelo Mayer returns

Worcester L 2-8

Jarren Duran, CF: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K Jonathan Araúz, 2B; 1-4, 2 K, 1 E Jeter Downs, SS: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Triston Casas, 1B: 0-4, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, RF: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K Ryan Fitzgerald, LF: 1-4, 1 3B, 1 K Ronaldo Hernández, C: 0-3, 2 K

Connor Seabold (SP; L): 3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (65 pitches) Silvino Bracho: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (16 pitches) Phillips Valdez: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (25 pitches) Michael Feliz: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (20 pitches) Durbin Feltman: 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K (16 pitches)

This was a tough game for two pitchers who the team could really use some growth from, especially looking to the medium-term over the next couple of years. For Seabold, it is less concerning that he had a rough outing as that will certainly happen to everyone from time to time, and by and large it’s been a fantastic start to the season for him. The righty still has a 2.93 ERA even after all of the runs allowed in this one. This is the first time all year he allowed more than two runs, and the first time he walked as many as three batters. Obviously the hope is this doesn’t snowball, but for now he’s earned the benefit of the doubt. As for Feltman, it’s more complicated. He looked like he finally figured things out last season, but now he’s sitting with a 7.36 ERA, and he’s allowed two runs in each of his last three outings. The peripherals are still good, though this time around he did allow two homers. He needs to put together a string of good outings the rest of this month for me to get back on the train, I think.

Portland L 4-11

David Hamilton, 2B: 3-5, 1 3B, 1 K Nick Sogard, RF: 2-5, 3 K Devlin Granberg, CF: 0-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 K Cameron Cannon, 3B: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K Christian Koss, SS: 1-4, 1 RBI, 3 E Pedro Castellanos, 1B: 2-4, 2 RBI

Brandon Walter (SP; L): 1.1 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (55 pitches) Jacob Wallace: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (19 pitches)

So it turns out that Walter is human after all. This is as blowup-y as a start can get, and it’s a legitimately shocking outcome for a player who has been about as dominant as any pitcher in affiliated ball this season. Again, as we said with Seabold these kinds of outings happen and Walter even more so has earned the benefit of the doubt, but now we get to see how he responds to some adversity. This is certainly that, with this one start causing his season ERA to jump from 0.93 to 2.97. More positively, Hamilton continues to look like an exciting pickup. After hitting his third triple of the year, the speedster is now hitting .290/.374/.473 on the season.

Greenville L 3-6

Nick Yorke, DH: 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K Tyler McDonough, 2B: 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 E Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 1-5, 1 R, 2 K Alex Binelas, 3B: 0-2, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 SB Matthew Lugo, SS: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 E Nicholas Northcut, 1B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

Wyatt Olds: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K (85 pitches)

This was a loss on the bullpen, with Olds looking good in this start. It’s been a bit of a tough year for him with an ERA over 7.00, but he’s miscast as a starter and I’m still holding out hope he can be an interesting reliever at least. At the plate, Northcut is now up to 13 homers and six in this month, which is absurd. He’s played eight games in May. Also nice to see Lugo go deep again, his fourth of the season. The shortstop is now hitting .333/.385/.576 on the season. And then there’s Binelas, who didn’t have a great game but now has five stolen bases. I’m not sure if this is just taking advantage of some of the minor-league rules and maybe bad batteries, but I wasn’t expecting any base stealing prowess from him.

Salem W 1-0

Eddinson Paulino, 2B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI Brainer Bonaci, SS: 1-4, 1 K, 1 E Marcelo Mayer, DH: 1-4, 2 K, 1 B Blaze Jordan, 3B: 2-4, 2 2B

Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP): 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K (80 pitches) Jacob Webb (SV): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (8 pitches)

It’s been a strange season for Gonzalez, who came into the year as an intriguing pitcher, but one with some mystery as you never know how someone will handle the jump to full-season ball. On a rate basis he’s been good, sitting with a 2.93 ERA, but his efficiency has been rough, especially of late. He now has seven walks in four innings of work this month, and he’s walked at least three in four of his six outings. Keep in mind, only one of those was more than four innings, and even that one was five. It’d be nice to see him make a clean start next time. More positively, Jordan is starting to turn things around at the plate, and it’s nice to see Mayer back in the lineup after a couple of weeks out of it.

Player of the Day: David Hamilton

Player of the Day Tracker