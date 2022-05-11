Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Michael Wacha, Enrique Hernández

If it wasn’t already clear that this Red Sox season has not gone according to plan, it sure was made clear on Tuesday because seemingly every national outlet ran a story on the topic. That includes Ken Rosenthal over at The Athletic. (Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

Also getting in on the party was Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs. (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs)

And last but not least, CBS got into the mix, with Mike Axisa. (Mike Axisa; CBS)

There have been a lot of issues for this team and it’d be overly simplistic to point to just one and act as though it is the sole reason for the slow start. That said, the lack of production the team is getting from the leadoff spot has been, well, less than ideal. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

In a run down of every team’s biggest surprise to start the season, Boston’s fittingly is essentially, *gestures at everything*. (MLB.com)

To try and reverse things, Alex Cora shaved the beard, and it worked out for Tuesday at least. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

One of the rare positives from this season has been Michael Wacha, who of course is now on the injured list. He’s trying to stay upbeat. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)