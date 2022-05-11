OTM Open Thread 5/11: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Six-run innings are fun right? The Sox look to keep the bats alive at 7:20 PM ET, with Nathan Eovaldi taking on Ian Anderson down in Atlanta. There are a few day games today as well, including a free one on YouTube starting at 12:35 PM ET between the Reds and Brewers. The free game on MLB.TV tonight is between the Orioles and Cardinals starting at 7:45 PM ET. At 7:00 PM ET the Celtics and Bucks play Game 5 of their playoff series. Talk about what you want, shave for luck like Alex Cora (if you feel like it), and be good to one another.