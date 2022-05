Happy Tuesday! It’s time to start the turnaround. Today. Here in Atlanta. Garrett Whitlock takes the mound at 7:20 PM ET. There’s some free late-night baseball as well, with the Rays and Angels at 9:38 PM ET as the MLBTV Free Game of the Day. The Bruins try to break the 2-2 series tie with the Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, hope for runs, and be good to one another.