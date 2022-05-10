Today in Red Sox History: May 10

Today in OTM History

2021: The Red Sox need a change in the bullpen; Some things never change (though the bigger change is needed in the lineup).

2020: A look at the team’s gap in shortstops between Nomar and Xander; Seems worth remembering these days.

2018: Craig Kimbrel’s eighth inning issues; I had totally memory-holed this whole issue of his on non-save situations.

2017: Watch a Manny homer in Japan; I mean, kind of timeless.

2016: When to call up Andrew Benintendi and Yoán Moncada; A fun comparison to where we’re at with Triston Casas.

2013: What would a trade for David Price look like; Answer: Waiting for him to hit free agency.

Today in MLB History

Not really much going on in Red Sox history on this date — maybe something cool will happen tonight! — so here’s an interesting one from the league as a whole.

1959: Jim Hearn of the Philadelphia Phillies allowed two earned runs in a game before it was suspended. It was then resumed and finished in July, with Hearn getting the loss... two months after he retired.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 38th birthday to Edward Mujica, who had his best season in 2013 with the Cardinals, which ended with a World Series loss to the Red Sox. He then joined Boston’s bullpen and became one of its most-used members in 2014 before being traded to the Athletics early in the 2015 season.

