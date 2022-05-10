Daily Red Sox Links: Enrique Hernández, Alex Cora, Rafael Devers

Entering the 2022 season, it seemed clear the Red Sox would have a weak underbelly to their lineup, but who knew how big that underbelly would be? (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

According to John Tomase, Enrique Hernández, Trevor Story and Alex Verdugo are hurting the Red Sox’s offense the most. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

If only the Red Sox were dealing with a single problem like an ineffective lineup. Unfortunately, it’s a lot more than that. (Mike Axisa; CBS Sports)

To turn things around, the Red Sox have to get creative and, for Alex Cora, that could even mean a potential change to his look. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Unless something changes, however, this season will end up being a step in a rebuild rather than a failed season of contention, whether the Red Sox want to admit it or not. (Christopher L. Gasper; Boston Globe)

If they’re not winning on the field, the Red Sox could at least win on the personnel front by doing everything they can to pay Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts already. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)