Red Sox at Orioles lineups: WAKE UP!

The Red Sox, who can’t currently hit the broad side of a barn, finish up their three-game series this afternoon against the Orioles behind the struggling Nick Pivetta (1:05 p.m., NESN).

Sunday afternoon lineup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5ZMbzYcRP9 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 1, 2022

It’s bleak out there. Facing Spenser Watkins—you’d be forgiven for not know the name—the offense couldn’t get anything going for Nathan Eovaldi, who put together a great performance that amounted to bubkis. It didn’t help that J.D. Martinez was scratched at the last minute as a precautionary measure, but it’s just been that kind of life for the Sox recently, and the natives are restless.

Today they’ll face Jordan Lyles, who sports a 5.40 ERA but at this point, does it really matter? The Sox have an off day tomorrow, and if the bats stay asleep through this afternoon they need to have some sort of cleansing ritual on Monday to get past all this nonsense. That or they could just pound Lyles into the Inner Harbor this afternoon and get a head start. With they way Pivetta has been pitching (bad), they’ll need it.

I’m disc golfing so you don’t get the nice fancy grid: