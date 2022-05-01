Daily Red Sox Links: Marcelo Mayer, Mookie Betts, Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox have been limiting top five prospect Marcelo Mayer’s playing time, noting workload concerns. However, now he’s hitting the injured list due to wrist soreness. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

After working out with Mookie Betts and Brock Holt over the offseason, old friend Andrew Benintendi is leading the American League in batting average. (Christopher Smith; Mass Live)

You weren’t the only one thinking that Nathan Eovaldi was working faster on Saturday. The Red Sox, after starting the season not using it, are slowly starting to embrace PitchCom. (Pete Abraham; Boston Globe)

Bryan Bello has dominated Double-A so far this year. Will we see the system’s top pitching prospect promoted up to Triple-A soon? (Christopher Smith; Mass Live)

As we know, the Red Sox have a host of big upcoming free agents, with both Xander Bogaerts and Eovaldi set to hit the market this winter. That makes the future of the qualifying offer, which is dependent on whether or not an international draft is instituted, a big deal for this team. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)