Game Two Gamethread: Red Sox at Yankees

The Red Sox did not have the Opening Day any of us were hoping for, getting early offense going against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, but then squandering a few opportunities while the bullpen blew two saves and eventually lose the game in the 11th. They’ll look to rebound on Saturday with both teams sending wildcards to the mound. It’ll be Nick Pivetta for Boston, and Luis Severino for New York. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 5-6

How to Watch

You can watch locally on cable on NESN, and nationally the game will be broadcast on FS1.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Minor Lines

Roundtable

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.