Red Sox at Yankees lineups: The time of Nick

The Red Sox look to break into the win column when they match up with Luis Severino and the Yankees (4:05 p.m., NESN, FS1) behind 2021 feel-good story Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta enters this year as the prime example of what Chaim Bloom is looking for in his pitching staff. He’s the the lottery ticket that cashed in, and with Chris Sale on permanent hiatus he’s also the number two starter on the team. Pivetta faces a team that reminded us, yesterday, that their guys in their ballparks can tally up the homers in a hurry. So can ours, but yesterday they had the last laugh. (And while I can’t get too worked up about the runner-on-second rule, it does make extra innings very silly.)

Severino is still only 28 years old after batting injuries for years. He has pitched 18 major league innings since 2018, which is just nuts. As a Red Sox fan I would prefer him to just be bad instead of someone who I’d be forced to be happy for it he pitched well, so that’s the last I’ll mention it. Let’s beat his butt!

The Yankees put out their lineups first, so I’ll note here that Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo as a starting outfield might be the largest outfield of all time. Yeah they probably did it last year too but still. They’re probably bigger now anyway. Gleyber Torres gets the start, unlike yesterday. About which, note: I was at the game, and despite the result, it was really just a lovely day all around for some baseball, and critically overdue.

On the Red Sox side, the lineup was delayed presumably with the team deciding whether or not Xander Bogaerts would be in the lineup after apparently tweaking his hamstring on Friday. He apparently looked good enough pregame, because he is indeed back in there as Boston rolls with the same lineup as Friday.

Here are the full lineups for both sides.