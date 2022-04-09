Red Sox Minor Lines: David Hamilton is not throwing away his shot

Worcester W 8-4

Jeter Dows, SS: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Triston Casas, DH: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, CF: 0-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 K Frachy Cordero, 1B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 K

Josh Winckowski (SP; W): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (65 pitches) Zack Kelly: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (17 pitches) Kaleb Ort: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 0 K (30 pitches)

We’re obviously only four games into the Triple-A season, so take everything with a grain of salt, but it’s been a nice start for Cordero, who is continuing to get some time at first base. The homer, which was a third inning grand slam, was his second of the year, and he was on base for a total of four times in the game. His OPS on the young season is 1.139. Of course, we saw what happened last year with his extreme struggles in the majors and extreme success in Triple-A, so I don’t think too many will buy in too early with Cordero this year. Over on the mound, meanwhile, it was a nice debut for Winckowski, who doesn’t have much experience above Double-A but could still be among the first arms up from Worcester.

Portland W 11-6

David Hamilton, 2B: 4-5, 1 3B, 2 HR, 3 R, 7 RBI, 1 SB, 1 E Christian Koss, SS: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K Tyreque Reed, DH: 2-5, 1 R, 2 K Tyler Dearden, LF: 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 3 K Hudson Potts, 1B; 0-3, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 K Kole Cottam, C: 2-2, 2 2B, 1 BB, 2 R

Chris Murphy (SP): 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 K (73 pitches) Jacob Wallace: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (26 pitches) Frank German: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (17 pitches)

I hope you like Hamilton puns, because you’re going to see plenty of them today after David Hamilton’s debut in the Red Sox organization. One of the prospects to come back in the Hunter Renfroe trade back in December, Hamilton is not really known for his power, instead profiling as more of a speed- and contact-oriented player. You wouldn’t know it from this game, where he was a double shy of the cycle and replaced that double with a grand slam, his second homer of the day. Hamilton right now profiles as a good bench player as a realistic ceiling, but the way his season got started, perhaps that will change for the better.

Greenville W 7-6

Tyler McDonough, LF: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 2-5, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 K, 2 SB Nick Yorke, 2B: 1-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 K Alex Binelas, 3B: 2-4, 2 R, 1 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 3-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 E

Brian Van Belle (SP): 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K (75 pitches)

While this was a nice sum-of-the-parts kind of game for what should be an intriguing Greenville lineup, it was clearly Rafaela who stood out the most. Like Hamilton, Rafaela doesn’t profile as a big power hitter, though that’s more about trajectory than hitting the ball hard enough. We saw some power with the homer here, as well as the plus athleticism in the form of two stolen bases. Rafaela profiles as a potential super utility type, with experience in the outfield and on the dirt. It was also encouraging to see both Lugo and Jimenez start their seasons with three-hit efforts, with each coming off relatively down seasons.

Player of the Day: David Hamilton

