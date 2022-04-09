Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, Trevor Story

If there’s one thing Opening Day is good for every year, it’s overreactions. That tradition will certainly not stop after a loss at Yankee Stadium. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

It’s not just that it was a loss, to be fair. There were questions about the bullpen heading into the season, and the group blew two saves on Friday. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

What was particularly notable about the bullpen in this game was the lack of Matt Barnes, who didn’t so much as warm up in this game. Alex Cora explained why postgame. (Lauren Campbell; NESN)

More bad news from the Opening Day loss was the early exit of Xander Bogaerts, who appeared to tweak a hamstring in the 10th inning. They’re hoping he’ll be in the lineup on Saturday, but it’s not a guarantee. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Speaking of Bogaerts, with Opening Day arriving and no extension being agreed to, hell almost certainly hit the market next year. That said, the Red Sox are still, at least publicly, optimistic about keeping him long-term. (Khari Thompson; Boston.com)

Trevor Story had a tough debut for the Red Sox, going 0-5, but he still enjoyed taking in his first Red Sox-Yankees experience. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

NESN is doing well in their honoring of Jerry Remy. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic)