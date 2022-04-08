Game One Gamethread: Red Sox at Yankees

Let’s get this going, eh? We’ve said all that needs to be said about this one. It’s the first game of the season, with Nathan Eovaldi taking on Gerrit Cole at Yankee Stadium? That should be enough, eh? First pitch at 1:08 PM ET>
Last Night
Nada, because this is the first game.
How to Watch
You can watch locally on cable on NESN, and those out of market can catch this one on MLB Network.
How to Listen
WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.
Prep for the Game
Today on the Site
Today
We play . pic.twitter.com/xgPAYfKJRn— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2022
Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.
Go Sox!
Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.
Loading comments...