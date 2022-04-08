Red Sox at Yankees Lineups: And the season is a go

We’re a little over a week from when Opening Day was originally supposed to take place, but we will take the full season as it was never a guarantee we were going to get it. And at long last the Boston Red Sox 2022 season is ready to get underway. Boston is starting their season down in New York to take on the Yankees, and the season begins with a rematch of the Wild Card Game, with the same Nathan Eovaldi vs. Gerrit Cole matchup. Boston will be looking for a repeat performance against the Yankees ace too, with first pitch set for 1:05 PM ET. NESN has the local broadcast for this one, and it’s on MLB Network for those out of market.

For Eovaldi, he is looking to build off his best and most complete season of his career. The righty stayed healthy all season, which was the first step in his campaign, and was a consistent pillar atop the rotation all season. With Chris Sale starting the season on the 60-day injured list, Boston will need Eovaldi to be that guy again if they want to compete in this gauntlet of an American League East. As long as he has his wide array of secondaries working, and he’s hitting the zone consistently, the Red Sox should be very happy with what they get from Eovaldi both today and throughout the season, his final before potentially hitting free agency again.

On the other side, the Red Sox are going up against Cole, who is one of the three to five best pitchers in the game, and has an argument for the top spot. On the other hand, the last time the Red Sox saw him they knocked him around the park in the Wild Card Game, so he’s not unbeatable. Going up against the Red Sox ace will be, of course, all of Boston’s regulars, which includes Trevor Story batting sixth and playing second, Rafael Devers at third and hitting second, and Enrique Hernández back in the leadoff spot playing center field.

The full lineups are below. Let’s play ball.