Red Sox Minor Lines: The legend of Fitzy grows

Worcester L 4-8

Ryan Fitzgerald, SS: 2-3, 2 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Triston Casas, 1B: 0-4, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, CF: 2-3, 1 SB Franchy Cordero, RF: 0-4, 3 K Ronaldo Hernández, C: 1-4, 1 K Roberto Ramos, DH: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Connor Seabold (SP): 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K (60 pitches) Derek Holland: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (10 pitches)

So it won’t be an undefeated season for Worcester, who dropped their first game of the season on Thursday in large part due to poor performances on the mound from Silvino Bracho and Michael Feliz, a pair of minor-league signings who serve as bullpen depth. But they did get a standout performance from Ryan Fitzgerald, who was the top story of the spring for Boston and has continued his hot swinging in Worcester. With two more homers on Thursday he’s already got three on the season, just three games in. We also got our first homer of the season from Roberto Ramos, a minor-league signing who comes back stateside after a couple of years in the KBO. Meanwhile, it was what has turned into a typical Seabold start, which isn’t a killer but also isn’t that great.

Player of the Day: Ryan Fitzgerald

Player of the Day Tracker