 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 4/8: It is Friday

Opening Day for real this time

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
San Francisco Giants Vs. Boston Red Sox At Fenway Park Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Friday! After the false start from the rain it’s finally time for Opening Day! It didn’t look like we were going to have baseball at all this month just a few weeks ago but the Red Sox 2022 season kicks off today at 1:05 PM ET against the New York Yankees. For the evening, the Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET. Elsewhere in baseball, the MLBTV free game of the day is Dodgers-Rockies at 4:10 PM ET, while Mets-Nationals is free on Apple TV+. Talk about what you want, enjoy game one, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...