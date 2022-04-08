Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Nathan Eovaldi

It seems like common sense that a team would want to keep Xander Bogaerts around as long as possible and not just for what he does on the field. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Full BreakingT Red Sox Collection Take a look at the entire shirt collection from our friends over at BreakingT, including the one pictured above.

Too bad the Red So seem no closer to finalizing a long-term deal with Bogaerts. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

At least they don’t have to worry about such things with Rafael Devers ... oh wait. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

It seems like just yesterday that Nathan Eovaldi got a nice payday from the Red Sox, but whether he gets another is up in the air. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

If you think you’re excited about the Red Sox’s first game of the season, just ask Trevor Story about how he feels. (Lauren Campbell; NESN)

Taking a player-by-player perspective, Chad Jennings covers how things could go right for the Red Sox. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

If you want any more stuff to read before first pitch today (other than every single article on Over the Monster), check out the Boston Globe’s preview coverage. (Boston Globe)