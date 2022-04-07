Red Sox Minor Lines: Triston Casas hits homer number one

Worcester W 7-6

Jarren Duran, LF: 1-3, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS Jeter Downs, SS: 1-5, 1 R, 3 K Triston Casas, 1B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K Rob Refsnyder, CF: 1-3, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 K Franchy Cordero, RF: 2-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI Ronaldo Hernández, C: 0-4 Ryan Fitzgerald, 2B: 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 E Yolmer Sánchez, 3B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Thomas Pannone (SP): 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (77 pitches) John Schreiber (W): 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (27 pitches) Durbin Feltman (SV): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (15 pitches)

Two games, two wins for Worcester as they kick off their 2022 season. After falling behind early thanks to Pannone, who was a minor-league signing from this winter, getting hit around a bit en route to a somewhat tough outing, the offense mounted a comeback on the strength of homers from Casas and Cordero, each of their first for the season. Cordero also had a big RBI single as well. Casas is the bigger story here, of course, being one of the top two prospects in the system. If Bobby Dalbec stumbles out of the gates, calls for Casas will grow, and I’d be surprised if it were undeserved. Fitzgerald also did Fitzgerald things, and Feltman had a good start to his year with a perfect inning.

Player of the Day: Franchy Cordero

