Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Rafael Devers, Chaim Bloom

Congratulations. You did it. Welcome to Opening Day. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait one more day for Red Sox baseball, so here are some links to tide you over.

Garrett Whitlock’s excellent pitching is even more impressive than you think. Will the wonders about him ever cease? I hope not. (Stan Grossfeld; Boston Globe)

Now that José Ramírez has gotten paid, it’s time for the Red Sox to do the same for Rafael Devers. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Of course, Chaim Bloom’s desire to always keep an eye on the short- and long-term will dictate any roster decisions. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Taking a more immediate perspective, John Tomase outlines a best case scenario for the 2022 Red Sox. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

John Henry knows a thing or two about best case scenarios for the Red Sox. (Jen McCaffrey and Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Even though he made his MLB debut last season, Kutter Crawford wasn’t guaranteed to start the season in Boston, but that’s just what he’ll be doing. (Jason Ounpraseuth; NESN)

Maybe Christin Stewart will join him there some day. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)