Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Tyler Danish, 2022 Spring Training

It’s not just Red Sox Nation that has been frustrated with the health of Chris Sale. Sale himself has acknowledged he hasn’t felt like “a baseball player” since closing out the 2018 World Series. (Alex Speier; The Boston Globe)

The Globe rallied the troops and compiled their best 2022 MLB predictions. (The Globe Staff; The Boston Globe)

Red Sox relief pitcher, Tyler Danish, hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2016. He was recently added to the 40-man roster, but an Opening Day 26-man spot isn’t quite a guarantee for the journeyman, who’s path took him to two years of Indy Ball. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Julian McWilliams breaks down the 2022 spring for the Red Sox. (Julian McWilliams; The Boston Globe)

The Red Sox are not a perfect team. Heck, even the Dodgers are not a perfect team. Perfection does not matter. What does is fielding a competent team, the team with the least glaring needs, and the biggest hole the Red Sox have right now is the of the closer. The Red Sox might just take a page from the Tampa Bay Rays, and not have a set closer for the 2022 season. (Justin Leger; Yahoo! Sports)

The 2021 Red Sox made the ALCS and since then, even when adding a player like Trevor Story, and filling the backend of the rotation with Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, options more viable than the 2021 counterparts of Martín Pérez and Garrett Richards, there is still overwhelming dread. Christopher Gasper believes the Red Sox are in a “dreaded bridge year.” It’s up to the 2022 Red Sox to prove everyone wrong, once again, and push towards a deep playoff run. (Christopher L. Gasper; The Boston Globe)