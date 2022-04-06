Red Sox Minor Lines: It begins

Worcester W 6-5

Jarren Duran, CF: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI Jeter Downs, SS: 0-4, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 SB Triston Casas, 1B: 0-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, RF: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 K Franchy Cordero, LF: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Connor Wong, C: 2-4, 1 R, 1 SB Ryan Fitzgerald, 3B: 2-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Darwinzon Hernandez (SP): 2.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K (43 pitches) Kyle Hart (W): 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 3 K (47 pitches) Derek Holland (H): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (17 pitches) Zack Kelly (H): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (19 pitches) Kaleb Ort (SV): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (18 pitches)

While the other three full-season affiliates still have another week until their seasons get going, the Triple-A schedule kicked off on Tuesday, with Worcester’s second season getting underway down in Jacksonville. They started things off with a win, and with spring training legend Ryan Fitzgerald highlighting the day. The utility man smashed the team’s only homer of the day in the win after hitting four in spring training, which was good for the team lead when he was demoted. He could be up in a bench role as soon as this season. Meanwhile, Darwinzon Hernandez was sent down to start, not to get him ready in that role for the majors but more so in the hopes that the role shift would help him hone in on his control. He did miss bats in this game and didn’t allow a hit, but in addition to the two walks he also hit a batter. So, the control needs a little more work.

Player of the Day: Ryan Fitzgerald

