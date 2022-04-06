2022 Superlatives Voting Roundup

Spring training is over, and we are just a day away from the start of the Red Sox season in the Bronx against the Yankees, at least if weather allows Thursday’s Opening Day game to commence. With that, we have spent these last few days voting on superlative predictions for the coming season, and the staff here at OTM also cast our own ballots for these awards. Below we’ll go over the results, and I’ll explain my votes because, well, I’m at the keyboard and you can’t stop me!

Staff voting results: Rafael Devers (8), Xander Bogaerts (2), Trevor Story (1)

I’m not really surprised, I guess, by the fact that Rafael Devers won this vote, both among the staff votes and the community’s. I am, though, surprised by how lopsided it was. That said, I voted for him so I can’t really blame anyone else for doing the same. Xander Bogaerts does play the more valuable position, but he’s below-average there, and while Devers is below-average defensively as well I think he’ll provide more value offensively and that’ll ultimately win out. But I think it’s close between those two, and Story isn’t a bad pick even if I see him a notch below the other two.

Staff voting results: Nathan Eovaldi (9), Nick Pivetta (1), Chris Sale (1)

This one I actually though would be a bigger blowout in the community vote, but Garrett Whitlock put up a big fight. That’s interesting in that he wasn’t any of the staff’s picks, but personally I’d probably have him number two as well. That says more about the staff than anything, though, considering Whitlock’s role. But really, I have a hard time seeing a case for anyone besides Eovaldi. Even while I say that, though, I think back to last year when no one had Eovaldi as their pick. Crazy things can happen. I should also say in Jake’s defense that his vote was before Sale was placed on the 60-day IL.

Staff voting results: Enrique Hernández (5), Trevor Story (5), Jackie Bradley Jr. (1)

This is a fascinating result, with the staff vote being almost entirely split between two players, and then the community went with a third player who got just one staff vote. Bradley makes plenty of sense, and I suspect he’s going to play beautifully in right field after playing center so marvelously over the years. The reason I don’t vote for him, though, is simply that I’m still not convinced he’ll play enough to get the distinction. Hernández really impressed me in center field and should play every day. If I’m being honest, he probably only gets my vote over Story due to familiarity. Both are outstanding defensive players and should make big impacts on that side of the ball.

Staff Voting Results: Tanner Houck (2), Christian Vázquez (1), Christian Arroyo (1), Jake Diekman (1), Alex Verdugo (1), Kutter Crawford (1), Bobby Dalbec (1), Jackie Bradley Jr. (1), Nick Pivetta (1), Darwinzon Hernandez (1)

So now we get to the categories where the answers are less clear, and it’s reflected in the variety of responses. Tanner Houck was the only player to get multiple votes from staff, though the Bobby Dalbec also got two votes including the community. I went with Vázquez because I think he’s being totally written off, and I don’t think the chances are that low that he bounces back like he had been the last couple of years, especially approaching the end of his contract. I will say, however, that Crawford is my favorite vote here. I think that’s a smart pick.

Staff Voting Results: Chris Sale (5), Matt Barnes (4), Michael Wacha (1), Bobby Dalbec (1), Tanner Houck (1)

It seems like there are two obvious choices here, and they finished one-two in the staff voting as well as the community voting. (Barnes got 20 percent of the vote there.) I went with Sale, and that was before the 60-day injured list news. Even when he was healthy last year, there was nothing more than quick flashes, and while I would have mostly hand waved that with a normal spring, it’s been anything but and he’ll be working back from injury yet again. At this point, I need to see it again before I can buy him being Chris Sale, or anything close.

Staff Votes: Matt Strahm (2), Kevin Plawecki (2), Christian Arroyo (2), Hirokazu Sawmura (1), Kevin Plawecki (1), Rich Hill (1), Jackie Bradley Jr. (1), Garrett Whitlock (1), Alex Verdugo (1)

This was another close one with three players tying with two on the staff vote. If it were up to me to break the tie, I’d probably go with Arroyo from that group as I think the bat is very good off the bench and if he can stick in the outfield at times on top of that he’ll have a big role. I went with Sawamura because I don’t think he’s going to work his way into the closer role, but I think he’ll be better than last year and settle in as a consistent sixth and seventh inning option. As for the community vote, I got beef! I would content Dalbec could never be an unsung hero, as when he’s playing well it’s pretty damn hard for that profile to fly under the radar.