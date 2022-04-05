2022 Superlatives Predictions: Unsung Hero

We are in full preseason prediction overload time here with Opening Day just days away. As such, it means it is time for our annual superlatives prediction series, in which all of us on staff here at OTM along with the community will be picking who we think will finish the season on top in a number of categories. We’ll be voting on team MVP, best pitcher, defensive wizard, biggest surprise (in a positive sense), biggest disappointment, and unsung hero. Click the available links to vote in previous polls already put out. We’ll run two of these polls every day, and reveal the winners on Wednesday.

For our final poll, we have what I always find to be the most interesting poll that leads to the most interesting discussions, for the unsung hero. In other words, who is going to be the player that, while they don’t necessarily get a whole lot of headlines, they make a big impact on the team’s success. (Obviously, that’s in a positive sense given the word hero.)

The poll is below in alphabetical order, and if you believe I have omitted someone who deserves consideration please drop their name in the comments and I will add them to the poll. (Note that the player will be added to the end and not in alphabetical order.) And finally, remember this is supposed to be fun. Don’t ruin this for others with any shenanigans.