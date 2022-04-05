Red Sox vs. Twins lineups: A wrap on Spring Training

The Red Sox and Twins wrap up the spring schedule this afternoon (1:05 p.m., NESN) with the regular season rapidly approaching.

Michael Wacha gets the start for Boston, while Josh Winder goes for Minnesota, which, like Boston, is fielding something close to their best lineup. That means “MVP candidate if he can stay healthy for more than five minutes” Byron Buxton in the leadoff spot and “MVP candidate even if he was an unrepentant cheater” Carlos Correa playing shortstop and batting third. But who cares about the Twins? Not us.

We care about the Sox, who see Alex Verdugo return to the fold and J.D. Martinez slide back into the DH spot, with Trevor Story batting sixth in what’s likely to be his regular slot once the season starts. Kevin Plawecki is again at catcher and batting ninth, and Wacha looks to continue on a spring of good results to get the vibes working overtime before Thursday’s opener.